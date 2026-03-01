Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.95.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.94.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

