Analysts Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR) Target Price at $25.67

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.6667.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, December 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ATYR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma Stock Performance
aTyr Pharma stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel protein-based therapies that modulate the extracellular matrix and immune pathways. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company applies its proprietary Extracellular Modulation® platform to identify and optimize biologic candidates for the treatment of rare and serious diseases, including pulmonary sarcoidosis, muscular dystrophy, and solid tumors.
The company’s research efforts are centered on harnessing extracellular proteins to regulate tissue remodeling, cell adhesion, and immune signaling.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than aTyr Pharma
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.