Analysts Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR) Target Price at $25.67

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.6667.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,630,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 975,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 158.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,505,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,238 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 7.5% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,630,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 105,514 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel protein-based therapies that modulate the extracellular matrix and immune pathways. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company applies its proprietary Extracellular Modulation® platform to identify and optimize biologic candidates for the treatment of rare and serious diseases, including pulmonary sarcoidosis, muscular dystrophy, and solid tumors.

The company’s research efforts are centered on harnessing extracellular proteins to regulate tissue remodeling, cell adhesion, and immune signaling.

