Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Brean Capital downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

GBCI opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 16.63%.The business had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana. Through its network of community banks, the company delivers commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and agricultural clients. With a commitment to relationship-driven banking, Glacier Bancorp combines local market expertise with regional scale to offer customized financial solutions that address the unique needs of the communities it serves.

Established in 1955 as Glacier Bank, the company has expanded both organically and through targeted acquisitions to build a presence across the Mountain West and into the Upper Midwest and Southwest.

