Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ECVT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecovyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Ecovyst Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:ECVT opened at $11.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $199.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 9.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ecovyst by 1,769.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

