Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price target on shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Array Digital Infrastructure from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Array Digital Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Array Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AD

Array Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of AD opened at $48.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.08 and a beta of 0.18. Array Digital Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter. Array Digital Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Array Digital Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $10.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Array Digital Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Array Digital Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Array Digital Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Array Digital Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Array Digital Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Array Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices. In addition, the company offers various accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics, including audio, home automation, and networking products; as well as offers option to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Array Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.