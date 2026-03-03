Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Standard BioTools to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.35.

LAB stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.36. Standard BioTools has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 59.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard BioTools will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 72,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,545,000. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standard BioTools by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 482,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 432,725 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 199.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 56,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,441,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 235,677 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Standard BioTools by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Standard BioTools by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 149,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools, Inc (NASDAQ: LAB), formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation, is a life sciences tools company that develops and commercializes high-parameter, single-cell and spatial biology solutions. The company’s platforms integrate microfluidics, mass cytometry, sequencing and imaging to enable researchers to probe cellular heterogeneity, molecular interactions and complex tissue architecture. Its end users span academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

The company’s flagship products include mass cytometry systems—such as the Helios and Hyperion Imaging System—for multiplexed protein analysis at single-cell resolution, and the Chromium-style single-cell genomic tools for high-throughput gene expression profiling.

