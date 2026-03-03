Brokerages Set Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) PT at $18.25

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OFIX. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Orthofix Medical from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $529.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.78. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $70,073.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,600.82. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp purchased 124,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,566,202.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,663,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,972,319.15. This represents a 3.53% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,270 shares of company stock worth $370,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 13.6% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 4,251,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 510,281 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,721,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,497,000 after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 3,510,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,217,000 after buying an additional 663,278 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,340,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after buying an additional 858,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,978,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company’s core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix’s product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

