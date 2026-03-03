Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intergroup in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Intergroup Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 0.18. Intergroup has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intergroup stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Intergroup at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of industrial and food packaging products. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company produces a broad array of container solutions including corrugated paperboard, recycled fiberboard, plastic and fiber-plastic combinations, as well as wood and tin packaging. These products serve a diverse customer base across the food processing, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses custom-designed cartons, paper and plastic boxes, and heavy-duty shipping containers tailored to meet the specific strength, moisture resistance, and storage requirements of its customers.

