Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

CVLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

CVLG opened at $29.81 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $746.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $295.37 million during the quarter.

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $887,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,047,544 shares in the company, valued at $59,747,333.92. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 438,800 shares of company stock worth $12,826,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 127.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Logistics Group provides a comprehensive suite of transportation and logistics services across North America. The company’s core offerings include less‐than‐truckload (LTL) and full truckload hauling, temperature‐controlled freight, intermodal transportation and freight brokerage. Covenant also delivers specialized solutions such as expedited “hot‐shot” deliveries, cross‐border shipping to Canada and Mexico, and dedicated contract carriage for time‐sensitive or high‐value shipments.

With a network of service centers, terminals and partner carriers strategically located throughout the United States, Covenant supports diverse industries including food and beverage, automotive, retail, energy and manufacturing.

