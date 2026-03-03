Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $93.3020 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $49.72.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 327.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ituran Location and Control presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ituran Location and Control

About Ituran Location and Control

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of wireless vehicle tracking and stolen vehicle recovery services. The company leverages a combination of cellular and global positioning system (GPS) technologies to offer real-time monitoring and location-based solutions for private vehicle owners, fleet operators and insurance companies. Its core offerings include subscription-based tracking devices, centralized control centers and software platforms that enable clients to detect unauthorized vehicle use, dispatch recovery teams and manage fleet logistics.

Founded in 1994 in Israel, Ituran pioneered the use of wireless communications for security and telematics applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.