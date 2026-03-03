HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy (b)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.90. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $47.64.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Francis Sprink II sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,925. This trade represents a 12.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

Featured Stories

