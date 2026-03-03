Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Black Diamond Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc is a precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that selectively target oncogenic proteins bearing tumor-driving mutations. Leveraging its proprietary Genetic Defined Allosteric (GDA) therapeutic platform, the company aims to identify unique allosteric binding sites in mutant proteins and engineer highly selective inhibitors. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Black Diamond applies structure-based drug design and molecular modeling to advance personalized cancer treatments.

The company’s development pipeline includes lead candidate BDTX-189, an allosteric inhibitor of mutant HER2, as well as programs directed at clinically relevant EGFR and KRAS mutations.

Featured Stories

