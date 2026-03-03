South Bow (SOBO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $500.5690 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

South Bow Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:SOBO opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. South Bow has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.28.

Get South Bow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOBO. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lowered South Bow from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on South Bow in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised South Bow from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Bow

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of South Bow by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,348,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after buying an additional 799,707 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in South Bow by 485.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 784,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 650,648 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in South Bow by 421.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 770,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 623,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Bow by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 487,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of South Bow by 669.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 467,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 406,302 shares in the last quarter.

About South Bow

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.