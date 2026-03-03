Cango (CANG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $1.2389 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 1:30 PM ET.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Cango had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%.

Shares of CANG stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.71. Cango has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Cango from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Greenridge Global raised Cango to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cango in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cango currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cango in the fourth quarter worth about $1,677,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cango by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 105,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Cango by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Inc (“Cango”) is a leading smart automotive transaction service provider in China, headquartered in Shanghai. The company operates an online‐to‐offline platform that integrates vehicle sourcing, financing, distribution and insurance, offering a comprehensive ecosystem for automakers, dealers and consumers. Leveraging big data analytics and cloud computing, Cango connects buyers and sellers through its proprietary digital infrastructure, facilitating transparent and efficient transactions across the automotive value chain.

Cango’s core offerings include auto financing solutions for new and used vehicles, extended consumer loans and wealth management products.

