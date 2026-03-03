Dover (NYSE:DOV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 target price on Dover in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

DOV opened at $226.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Dover has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $237.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 76,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $17,917,201.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,979 shares in the company, valued at $50,723,713.30. This represents a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $346,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,544.94. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 85,127 shares of company stock valued at $19,698,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

