Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Up 160.4% in February

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,442,711 shares, a growth of 160.4% from the January 29th total of 554,072 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,115,005 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,115,005 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Society Pass Stock Performance

Society Pass stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Society Pass has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOPA shares. Greenridge Global raised shares of Society Pass to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Society Pass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Society Pass from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Society Pass in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Society Pass to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Society Pass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Institutional Trading of Society Pass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOPA. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Society Pass by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Inc is a commerce-as-a-service holding company focused on creating and operating an omni-channel loyalty and rewards platform that connects consumers with a diversified portfolio of e-commerce marketplaces and digital services. Through its proprietary technology, the company enables users to earn and redeem loyalty points across various online and offline merchants, fostering repeat engagement for retail, travel, dining and entertainment partners. Society Pass’s model emphasizes the aggregation of customer data, personalized promotions and co-marketing programs to drive sales and brand awareness for its partner network.

The company’s core offerings include an e-commerce marketplace that spans categories such as consumer electronics, health and beauty, groceries, and lifestyle products.

