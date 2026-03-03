Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGNX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cognex from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. Cognex has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $59.88.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 11.51%.The business had revenue of $252.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Cognex’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

In related news, Director Robert Willett sold 177,052 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $10,338,066.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Ann Macdonald sold 14,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $850,597.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,437.92. This trade represents a 87.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 196,083 shares of company stock worth $11,419,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

