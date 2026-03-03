Paloma Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:PALOU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Paloma Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:PALOU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Paloma Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PALOU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Paloma Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Paloma Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Paloma Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: PALOU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), also known as a blank-check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering with the intent of effecting a business combination. Like other SPACs, its principal activity is to identify and complete one or more mergers, capital stock exchanges, asset acquisitions, reorganizations or similar business combinations that would result in a private operating company becoming publicly traded through the SPAC’s vehicle.

Until it completes a qualifying business combination, Paloma Acquisition Corp I does not operate a commercial business or produce goods or services.

