Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

DORM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered Dorman Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.40.

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.6%

Dorman Products stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.59%.The business had revenue of $537.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Mcknight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $257,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,625.60. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $100,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 594.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

