Critical Analysis: Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) and Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Greenlane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Lamb Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Greenlane shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lamb Weston shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Greenlane has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamb Weston has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlane -532.82% -164.19% -85.38% Lamb Weston 6.06% 27.71% 6.52%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlane $13.27 million 0.42 -$17.64 million ($255.77) 0.00 Lamb Weston $6.45 billion 1.04 $357.20 million $2.78 17.33

Lamb Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlane. Greenlane is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamb Weston, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Greenlane and Lamb Weston, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlane 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lamb Weston 1 9 3 0 2.15

Lamb Weston has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.98%. Given Lamb Weston’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lamb Weston is more favorable than Greenlane.

Summary

Lamb Weston beats Greenlane on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels. The company also provides its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers' own brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company sells its products through a network of internal sales personnel and independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain restaurants, wholesale, grocery, mass merchants, club and specialty retailers, businesses, educational institutions, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

