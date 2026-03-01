BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,035 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the January 29th total of 8,707 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,293 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 36,293 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MVT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,486. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE: MVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of U.S. municipal obligations, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and variable rate instruments. As a municipally focused fund, it aims to capture tax-efficient yields while managing credit and duration risk.
The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes fundamental credit analysis and sector diversification across various issuers at the state, city and local levels.
