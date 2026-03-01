1,050 Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT Purchased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESLT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elbit Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.33.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $769.04 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $303.06 and a 12 month high of $775.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $679.62 and its 200 day moving average is $555.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

