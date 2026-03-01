ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Update

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,508,404 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the January 29th total of 1,172,693 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,376,806 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,376,806 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks nudged up near-term quarters: Q2 2026 EPS raised to $1.71 (from $1.70) and Q3 2026 EPS raised to $1.75 (from $1.71). These small increases signal modestly better near-term expectations for some segments. MarketBeat ITT

Zacks nudged up near-term quarters: Q2 2026 EPS raised to $1.71 (from $1.70) and Q3 2026 EPS raised to $1.75 (from $1.71). These small increases signal modestly better near-term expectations for some segments. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a long-term FY2028 EPS projection of $9.11, indicating an expectation of substantial multi-year earnings growth (contrast to current-year consensus of $6.51). This supports a longer-term growth narrative for investors. MarketBeat ITT

Zacks published a long-term FY2028 EPS projection of $9.11, indicating an expectation of substantial multi-year earnings growth (contrast to current-year consensus of $6.51). This supports a longer-term growth narrative for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Management investor outreach — ITT presented at the 36th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium; transcript and slideshow were posted (useful for detail on end markets, product mix and margin outlook). These materials typically provide color but rarely move stock materially unless guidance changes. Symposium Transcript Slideshow

Management investor outreach — ITT presented at the 36th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium; transcript and slideshow were posted (useful for detail on end markets, product mix and margin outlook). These materials typically provide color but rarely move stock materially unless guidance changes. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near-term quarter estimates: Q4 2026 EPS lowered to $1.89 (from $2.02), Q1 2027 EPS trimmed to $1.85 (from $1.87), and Q3 2027 EPS reduced to $2.11 (from $2.23). These downward revisions to near-term EPS are the primary driver of weaker sentiment and likely explain today’s selling pressure. MarketBeat ITT

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,415. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.20. ITT has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $209.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 12.39%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 219.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson set a $245.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

