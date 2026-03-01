SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 87,700 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the January 29th total of 183,526 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 80,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPEU. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 389.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 831,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,283,000 after acquiring an additional 661,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,846,000 after buying an additional 217,888 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 603,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,471,000 after acquiring an additional 156,737 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,915,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 594.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 76,563 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Price Performance

SPEU traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 32,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $791.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

