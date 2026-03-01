VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Short Interest Update

VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 112,191 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the January 29th total of 70,345 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 508,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 508,926 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,805,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after buying an additional 615,623 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 35,257.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 359,627 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Real Assets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,542,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,756,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 657,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 129,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Real Assets ETF alerts:

VanEck Real Assets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,703. The company has a market capitalization of $402.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $41.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64.

About VanEck Real Assets ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents. RAAX was launched on Apr 9, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Real Assets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Real Assets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.