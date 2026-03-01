Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Neumora Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7%

Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.20.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Neumora Therapeutics

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, insider Paul L. Berns sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $34,464.69. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,395,185 shares in the company, valued at $25,957,099.35. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,387 shares of company stock valued at $82,647 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMRA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho set a $6.00 price target on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Neumora Therapeutics

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.