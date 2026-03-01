Asana (ASAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Asana to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $205.13 million for the quarter. Asana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.260 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.070 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Asana had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. The business had revenue of $201.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.95. Asana has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 76,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,101,065.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 764,178 shares in the company, valued at $11,057,655.66. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 83,656 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,197,117.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 993,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,359.47. This represents a 7.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,127,448 shares of company stock valued at $16,825,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Asana from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

