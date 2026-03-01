ODDITY Tech’s (ODD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ODD. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ODDITY Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut ODDITY Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ODDITY Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ODDITY Tech from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.73.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODD
ODDITY Tech Stock Performance
ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.11 million. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 13.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ODDITY Tech
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 134.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ODDITY Tech by 530.3% in the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting ODDITY Tech
Here are the key news stories impacting ODDITY Tech this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and sales growth topped some estimates (reported 23.5% y/y sales growth), showing demand resiliency even as margins were pressured by investments. Oddity’s Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margin Remains Under Pressure
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp kept an overweight stance (despite lowering its target), which signals at least one major shop still sees multi-quarter upside vs. today’s price. Benzinga coverage of KeyCorp rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Several firms reduced price targets but left constructive/neutral ratings (Evercore to in-line, JPMorgan reaffirmed neutral at a lower PT), leaving mixed analyst tone rather than uniform sell-side abandonment. Finviz coverage of analyst changes
- Negative Sentiment: Management cut Q1 2026 revenue guidance by roughly 30%, triggering the sharp market reaction and major downward re-pricing of forward expectations. Oddity Tech (ODD) Is Down 55.0% After Cutting Q1 2026 Revenue Outlook By About 30%
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America and other brokers cut ratings (BoA to underperform with $10 PT); multiple downgrades and removed “bull” ratings have pressured sentiment. BoA downgrade / coverage summary
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple investor law firms (Pomerantz, DJS, Schall) have opened investigations into ODD, increasing legal risk and potential liability concerns for shareholders. Pomerantz investigation notice DJS Law Group notice Schall Law Firm notice
- Negative Sentiment: Sell-side notes and market commentary point to an ad-algorithm change reducing near-term sales; headlines and downgrades highlight risk to the sales trajectory. Investing.com: ad algorithm change coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Shares set a new 52‑week low amid the wave of downgrades and the guidance cut, reflecting heavy selling and elevated volatility. AmericanBankingNews: 52-week low report
ODDITY Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ODDITY Tech
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.