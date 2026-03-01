ODDITY Tech’s (ODD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ODD. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ODDITY Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut ODDITY Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ODDITY Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ODDITY Tech from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

NASDAQ ODD opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.54. ODDITY Tech has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.11 million. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 13.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 134.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ODDITY Tech by 530.3% in the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

