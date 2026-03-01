RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $310.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.27.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE RNR opened at $302.24 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $219.00 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $13.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.59 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP Robert Qutub sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.75, for a total value of $1,528,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,782.25. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 812.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $1,564,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,208,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 28,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.