Analysts Set Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Target Price at C$13.50

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.50.

DND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$8.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DND

Insider Buying and Selling at Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Trading Up 8.9%

In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 714,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,717,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,177,666.50. This trade represents a 8.93% increase in their position. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DND stock opened at C$4.29 on Thursday. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$2.63 and a twelve month high of C$13.79. The stock has a market cap of C$288.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of C$107.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 0.1121051 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.