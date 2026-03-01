IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. IES comprises 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.89% of IES worth $70,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in IES by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IES by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IESC. Loop Capital set a $458.00 target price on shares of IES in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.00.

Insider Activity at IES

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Simmes sold 5,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.26, for a total transaction of $2,531,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,575 shares in the company, valued at $47,373,279.50. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $869,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,320,923.93. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 235,820 shares of company stock valued at $105,769,431 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

IES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $495.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.36. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.51 and a 1 year high of $537.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.72.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $870.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.00 million. IES had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 9.70%.

IES Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.