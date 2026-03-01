TIAA Trust National Association Raises Stake in iShares CMBS ETF $CMBS

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 99.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 596.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 190.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 4,772.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $49.89 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.