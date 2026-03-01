Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Position Boosted by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 4.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $20,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $51.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

