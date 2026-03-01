Worley Limited (WOR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 on April 1st

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Worley Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services. It serves new energy, power, upstream and midstream, refining and chemicals, and infrastructure markets, as well as mining, minerals, and metals markets.

