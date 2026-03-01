Worley Limited (WOR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 on April 1st

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.
Worley Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.
About Worley
