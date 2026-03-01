Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 20,585 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $55,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,544,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,007,000 after buying an additional 622,275 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,307,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, insider Earl E. Congdon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $4,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,162,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,055,222.69. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total value of $10,128,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 712,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,832,056. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,134 shares of company stock worth $15,640,132. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $203.05 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $208.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Argus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

