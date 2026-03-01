New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 62,633 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 64.3% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 158,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,506,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,335,000 after purchasing an additional 485,401 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 910,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,270,000 after buying an additional 106,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 608,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.1%

AMH stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 24.48%.The firm had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Positive Sentiment: Two company directors bought stock (David Goldberg: 2,000 shares at $29.17; Douglas Benham: 1,571 shares at $24.00). Insider purchases can signal management confidence and helped limit downside. Insider Filing – Goldberg Insider Filing – Benham

The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.33 (annualized $1.32), increasing yield and supporting income-focused holders. This raises cash return but note the payout ratio is elevated. Neutral Sentiment: AMH management will speak at the 2026 Citi Global Property CEO Conference (March 3). Investor access and messaging could help sentiment if management provides reassuring updates. PR Newswire

AMH management will speak at the 2026 Citi Global Property CEO Conference (March 3). Investor access and messaging could help sentiment if management provides reassuring updates. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating, signaling no near-term upside from that shop but also not adding immediate selling pressure. Benzinga note

Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating, signaling no near-term upside from that shop but also not adding immediate selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target to $35.00, reducing upside expectations and contributing to weaker analyst sentiment. American Banking News

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target to $35.00, reducing upside expectations and contributing to weaker analyst sentiment. Negative Sentiment: AMH recently hit a one-year low after analyst downgrades and negative notes from some research providers — a sign pressure from the sell-side is weighing on the stock. American Banking News – 1-Year Low

AMH recently hit a one-year low after analyst downgrades and negative notes from some research providers — a sign pressure from the sell-side is weighing on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Last reported quarter (Feb. 19) showed EPS and revenue misses versus consensus and guidance that implies modest growth; these operational misses remain the principal fundamental headwind. MarketBeat – Earnings Summary

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director David Goldberg purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,340.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 34,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,869.91. This trade represents a 6.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $114,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,208. This represents a 40.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 8,571 shares of company stock worth $210,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

