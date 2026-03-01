Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,065 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 1.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NU by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NU by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in NU by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 8.0% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NU opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 / FY2025 results: Nu reported $4.857B in Q4 revenue (up ~62.5% YoY) and net income of $894.8M (up 50% YoY), alongside an EPS beat ($0.19 vs. $0.18 consensus), underlining strong top- and bottom-line momentum. Read More.

Short interest fell materially in February (down ~15.7% vs. Jan), reducing one source of bearish pressure and signaling fewer outright bets against the stock in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage and analyst commentary are mixed; several pieces reiterate bullish views but caution that rating changes and headlines can swing near-term price action. Read More.

Wall Street coverage and analyst commentary are mixed; several pieces reiterate bullish views but caution that rating changes and headlines can swing near-term price action. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Customer growth and product adoption remain strong (customer base reported up ~15% to ~131M), supporting long-term revenue runway even as investors parse near-term cost and credit trends. Read More.

Customer growth and product adoption remain strong (customer base reported up ~15% to ~131M), supporting long-term revenue runway even as investors parse near-term cost and credit trends. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares slid after the earnings release with notable after-hours selling — headlines report a multi-percent drop following results as investors weighed costs, credit risk and execution timelines. Read More.

Market reaction: shares slid after the earnings release with notable after-hours selling — headlines report a multi-percent drop following results as investors weighed costs, credit risk and execution timelines. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk debate: analysts and commentators point out that while the business is high quality, the stock carries an elevated valuation that leaves it sensitive to any guidance, margin or credit concerns — a theme cited in post-earnings commentary. Read More.

Several research analysts recently commented on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Santander raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

