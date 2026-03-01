US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ameren were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 3.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 70.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $113.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $91.77 and a fifty-two week high of $113.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.80.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $673,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 193,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,673.60. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Wall Street Zen cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

