100,000 Shares in Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. $BRCB Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Black Rock Coffee Bar as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRCB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter worth about $2,028,000.
Black Rock Coffee Bar Stock Down 0.1%
Black Rock Coffee Bar stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.80 million and a P/E ratio of -266.80. Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on BRCB
Black Rock Coffee Bar Profile
Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward – One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Black Rock Coffee Bar
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Black Rock Coffee Bar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Rock Coffee Bar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.