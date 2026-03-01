100,000 Shares in Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. $BRCB Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Black Rock Coffee Bar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRCB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter worth about $2,028,000.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Stock Down 0.1%

Black Rock Coffee Bar stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.80 million and a P/E ratio of -266.80. Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Rock Coffee Bar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Profile

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward – One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

