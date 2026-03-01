Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Position Increased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.6% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,086 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of MU stock opened at $412.37 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $455.50. The firm has a market cap of $464.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.00 and a 200-day moving average of $253.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

