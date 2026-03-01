Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a 9.8% increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 0.1%

TSE GWO opened at C$65.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$49.54 and a 12-month high of C$68.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.01.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement. In 2020, Great-West announced it would acquire Personal Capital and MassMutual’s recordkeeping business. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.