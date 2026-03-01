Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Trading Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.36 and last traded at $33.1501. Approximately 26,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 40,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

Artemis Gold Stock Up 6.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS: ARGTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the Blackwater gold and silver project in central British Columbia. Headquartered in Vancouver, the company is dedicated to responsible mineral resource development, combining technical expertise with a commitment to sustainable practices and community engagement.

The Blackwater project, located approximately 110 kilometres south of Vanderhoof, BC, is Artemis Gold’s flagship asset.

