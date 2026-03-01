Xponance Inc. Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Exelon by 210.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1,008.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp set a $39.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Exelon Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

