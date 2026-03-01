Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.1425 and last traded at $40.1425. Approximately 245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Daifuku Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

Get Daifuku alerts:

Daifuku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daifuku Co, Ltd. is a global leader in material handling systems and factory automation equipment. Headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company designs, manufactures and integrates a wide range of automated solutions for industries such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, e-commerce and airport logistics. Daifuku’s core offerings include conveyor systems, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), industrial robots, sortation equipment and baggage handling systems.

In addition to its product portfolio, Daifuku provides end-to-end services encompassing system design, installation, maintenance and remote monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.