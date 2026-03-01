US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $205,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target lift — Mizuho set a new $585 price target for HCA, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment and helping support the stock’s rally. Read More.

Post‑earnings momentum — Analysts and writeups (Zacks) highlight HCA’s strong post‑earnings performance (EPS beat and raised FY26 guidance), which is a key reason for recent share gains. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor roadshow / conference calendar — HCA will present at multiple March healthcare conferences (TD Cowen, Raymond James, Barclays, Leerink, Oppenheimer), increasing institutional visibility and liquidity. Read More.

Expansion & facility investments — TriStar (an HCA division) is planning a $21M freestanding ER in Fairview and HCA (with Ascension) is targeting high‑growth markets with ER builds, signaling organic growth and franchise expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market strategy: ER build partnership — Coverage on HCA and Ascension targeting growth markets with ER builds points to disciplined capital deployment to capture patient volumes. Read More.

Quality recognition — A local report highlights high marks for HCA on CABG outcomes, which supports reputation and could help referrals/volume over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brand and reputation wins — HCA and several systems made Fortune’s Most‑Admired list, a positive for reputation and hiring/partnerships. Read More.

Local market developments — Coverage of Northeast Florida health‑care development (HCA, Baptist, Ascension St. Vincent’s) outlines competitive dynamics; useful for regional growth outlook but not an immediate system‑wide catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New clinic opening — HCA Florida’s North Florida Hospital launched a test‑and‑treat clinic (local operational expansion), positive for access but a limited impact on consolidated results. Read More.

Governance / compensation update — HCA disclosed its 2026 executive bonus plan and a longtime board member will retire; watch for details tying pay to metrics, but this is mostly governance housekeeping. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative performance pieces — A Yahoo Finance comparison of HCA vs. peer healthcare stocks offers context for investors but contains no new company-specific catalyst. Read More.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $541.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $507.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.50.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,924.61. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,411,395. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $528.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.00 and a 52-week high of $552.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

