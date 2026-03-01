AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading 3.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $232.27 and last traded at $231.6850. 7,904,476 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 7,259,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.11. The company has a market cap of $409.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 293.22%.

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

