Xponance Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,204 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

NYSE:TPR opened at $155.16 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.14 and its 200-day moving average is $119.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $329,500.09. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,358.25. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $7,556,881.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,947,659.91. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 165,539 shares of company stock valued at $25,364,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

