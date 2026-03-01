Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,280,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,615,722,000 after buying an additional 334,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,594,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,020,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,609,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,941,000 after purchasing an additional 162,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,589,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,780,000 after purchasing an additional 226,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $2,886,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 276,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,930,704. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $895,452.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,870.70. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,505. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $116.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.61 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 78.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEC

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.