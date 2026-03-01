New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post earnings of ($1.08) per share and revenue of $520.20 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 1st. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.89 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The business’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $310.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.03. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 244.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 107.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

New Fortress Energy is an integrated global energy infrastructure company focused on the development, construction and operation of natural gas-to-power projects and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals. The company sources LNG and delivers it via a network of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), onshore regasification terminals, and small-scale LNG carriers. By providing reliable natural gas supply solutions, New Fortress Energy aims to displace higher-carbon fuels in power generation, industrial and marine sectors.

The company’s core activities include the design, development and operation of FSRUs and onshore regasification terminals that convert cryogenic LNG back to gas for delivery into domestic transmission networks.

