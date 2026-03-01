PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PMVP opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.39. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 104,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 61,723 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,940,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 154,799 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 428,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

